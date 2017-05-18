MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 55-year-old Pāhoa male who was reported missing.

Andre Brown was last seen at Hilo District Court on 07-28-2014 .

He is described as an African-American 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and with tattoos of “DRE” on his upper left shoulder and swords on his right breast area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



