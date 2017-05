This is a Civil Defense Message. This is a road closure update at 4 p.m. for Thursday (May 18). Police report one lane closed on Daniel K. Inouye Highway between the 15 and 16 Mile Markers due to a traffic crash. Expect delays until about 6 p.m. Drive safely. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

