MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the man who died after being pulled out of Makaʻiwa Bay on May 15, 2017.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Pine of Walnut Creek, California.

An autopsy determined that he died as a result of a medical condition.

