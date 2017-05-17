UPDATED (12:05 p.m. on 5/17/2017)

The Hawai’i Police Department reports that the Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) north of the Kona International Airport intersection is now open. It was previously closed due to a traffic accident. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks all motorist for their patience and understanding and asks that everyone drive with Aloha.

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/20170517-0900-hccd-hwy19-closed.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense Message for Wednesday May 17 at 7:15 a.m. Hawaii Police Department reports Queen Kaahumanu Highway is closed in both directions one mile north of the Kona International Airport due to a two vechicle crash. Motorists are ask to detour using Waikoloa Road and Kaiminani Drive.

Due to a lane closure near Puuanahulu for construction motorists may see delays of an hour using Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) as a detour.

