Two vehicle crash closes Queen Kaahumanu Highway Wednesday morning (May 17)

Posted on May 17, 2017.

UPDATED (12:05 p.m. on 5/17/2017)

The Hawai’i Police Department reports that the Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) north of the Kona International Airport intersection is now open. It was previously closed due to a traffic accident. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks all motorist for their patience and understanding and asks that everyone drive with Aloha.


Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense Message for Wednesday May 17 at 7:15 a.m. Hawaii Police Department reports Queen Kaahumanu Highway is closed in both directions one mile north of the Kona International Airport due to a two vechicle crash. Motorists are ask to detour using Waikoloa Road and Kaiminani Drive.

Due to a lane closure near Puuanahulu for construction motorists may see delays of an hour using Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) as a detour.


May 17, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

