Fire/rescue crews answered a 12:05 alarm Wednesday (May 17) to Punaluu Beach Park in Ka‘u for swimmers in distress.

Witnesses reported two swimmers overwhelmed by rough seas and currents, winds were coming from the northeast at 20 mph. A lifeguard was able to reach the swimmers who were about 1/2 mile south of Punaluu Beach Park and 100 yards from the shoreline. Two fire department personnel were also able to swim out to those in distress during the open ocean rescue.

After the fire department Chopper One arrived it dropped a Fire Rescue Specialist into the water to assist getting the swimmers and rescue personnel airlifted to shore via a Billy Pugh rescue net.

There were no reported injuries during the rescue.

