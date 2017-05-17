MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement on the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the Russia/Trump matter:

“The appointment of a special counsel is a victory for the American people who have demanded the truth about Russia’s goal to undermine our democracy and the Trump team’s ties to these efforts. As someone who has been calling for a special counsel for months now, I applaud the selection of former FBI Director Robert Mueller who has a reputation for independence and a dogged pursuit of the truth. I hope that Director Mueller’s investigation will be truly independent and free to follow the facts wherever they lead. The American people deserve no less.”

