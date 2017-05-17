 

   

Police charge Keaau man who was involved in a fatal crash with mansalughter

Keempe Drequito

Hawaii Island police have charged a 26-year-old Keaʻau man who was arrested after fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Keaʻau on Sunday (May 14).

Keempe Drequito was arrested for manslaughter on Tuesday (May 16) and charged at 6 p.m. with manslaughter, negligent homicide, accident involving death or serious injury and reckless driving. His bail was set at $286,000.

Keempe Drequito was released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

He is being held at the Hilo police cellblock until his initial court appearance today (May 17).


