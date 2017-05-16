MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement:

“During a routine pre-operative physical for my eye surgery, my doctor discovered an abnormality on my chest x-ray. After a series of follow up tests, I have been diagnosed with kidney cancer that is also present in my seventh rib.

“My treatment is being overseen by one of the preeminent kidney cancer specialists in the country at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital. He has designed a comprehensive treatment plan – including surgery to remove my right kidney and an innovative, non-invasive, outpatient procedure called Cyberknife to eradicate the lesion on my rib. At the conclusion of this treatment, there will be no identifiable disease left untreated. My doctor expects I will make a full recovery from these treatments.

“I will continue working during my recovery, and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible.

“I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii. And I never quit, especially when things get tough.

“I appreciate your support and good wishes, and look forward to getting back to the Senate to continue fighting for Hawaii as soon as possible.”

Thoughts and prayers for Senator Mazie Hirono HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi released the following statement upon receiving news that U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono will undergo treatment for kidney cancer: “On behalf of the Hawai‘i State Senate, our thoughts and prayers go out to Senator Hirono and her family at this difficult time. It is hoped that Senator Hirono’s tremendous grit, determination, and indomitable spirit that has served the people of Hawai‘i so well, will be galvanized by our support and well wishes.” Governor Ige statement on U.S. Sen. Hirono’s health announcement Mazie is a fighter, and I know that she brings that spirit to this latest challenge. Dawn and I pray for Sen. Hirono’s full recovery and we send our best wishes to her and her family. Statement of support For U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono Honolulu, Hawaii – House Speaker Scott Saiki released the following statement after hearing that U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono will be treated for kidney cancer. “The members of the Hawaii House of Representatives send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator Mazie Hirono as she battles kidney cancer,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki. “Senator Hirono is both strong in spirit and in her efforts to represent the people of Hawaii. We send our thoughts and prayers to her and her family.” Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono “On behalf of the Hawaii State Judiciary, our thoughts and prayers are with Senator Hirono. She is a strong and tireless advocate for Hawaii, and we send our aloha and support to her as she takes on this challenge.” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Statement on Senator Hirono Undergoing Kidney Cancer Treatment Washington, DC—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) released the statement below after U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) announced she will undergo treatment for kidney cancer: “I send my warmest aloha, prayers and well wishes for a quick recovery to Senator Hirono as she undergoes treatment for kidney cancer. I talked with Mazie today, and she was upbeat and fearless as she takes on this fight. I look forward to seeing Mazie back at the Capitol soon to continue our work together on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi.”

