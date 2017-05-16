UPDATED (10:46 a.m. on 5/16/2017)

Hawaiʻi Island police have located Caroline L. Nabarro of Honomu, who was reported missing on (May 13). She was located later that afternoon in Hakalau.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old Honomū woman who has been reported missing.

Caroline L. Nabarro was last seen at her residence in Honomū on (May 13), at approximately 2:00 a.m. She is described as Caucasian/Asian, 5-foot tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, and denim Capri pants.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Michael Santos at 961-2203.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

