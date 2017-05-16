MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai`i Island police are investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday morning (May 14).

At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to the 18-4000 block of Heno Street in Mountain View for a report of an unconscious man with head injuries lying in the middle of the roadway.

The 30 year-old victim who has no permanent address, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and later flown out to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. He has since been upgraded to serious condition as detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue with the investigation.

Earlier that morning at 9:05 a.m., the victim was seen in the Keaukaha area of Hilo in a dark-blue 2017 Toyota pickup truck that still had the temporary plates.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the truck or have any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential

