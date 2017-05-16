MEDIA RELEASE
The victim of a shooting incident that occurred Friday morning (May 12) died from his injury at the Hilo Medical Center, Monday evening (May 15). He has been identified as 40-year-old Sheldon Navor of Hilo.
At approximately 1:55 a.m. Friday morning (May 12), officers responded to a Hīnano Street residence in Hilo for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. The victim appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound to his head and was unresponsive. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation and have classified the victim’s death as a Coroner’s Inquest. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or Detective B.J. Sagon at 961-2375.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
