MEDIA RELEASE

A 36-year-old Oʻahu man died following a single vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of the Daniel Inouye Highway (Route 200) and Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190), on Sunday (May 14) in Puʻuanahulu, North Kona. The name of the male party is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Responding to a 7:28 a.m. call, police determined that a military tractor trailer transport vehicle operated by a 20-year-old Oʻahu man had been towing heavy machinery on a trailer and had been traveling westbound on Daniel Inouye Highway (Route 200). The operator lost control of the vehicle and then attempted to negotiate a left turn onto Route 190 when the tractor trailer then struck the southbound lane guardrail and overturned into a culvert.

The front seat passenger within the tractor trailer was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday (May 14) at 12:35 p.m. The operator was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An autopsy has been order to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Christopher Kapua-Allison at 326-4646, ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 11th traffic related fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



