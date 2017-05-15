MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a drowning in South Kohala.

On Monday (May 15) at 9:37 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report that an unresponsive man was pulled out of Maka’iwa Bay which is located off of South Kaniku Drive in the Kohala Coast resort area.

When police arrived, Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation before transporting the victim to North Hawai’i Community Hospital. He was pronounced dead on (May 15) at 10:55 a.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police have begun a coroner’s inquest and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

