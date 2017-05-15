Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended a Flood Advisory for Hawaii Island until 6:15 p.m. Monday (May 15).

At 3:12 p.m., weather radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Honalo, Kealakekua, Kalaoa, Holualoa and Hawaiian Ocean View.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This Flood Advisory may be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. should heavy rains persist.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for he summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 12,000 feet of elevation. for freezing fog and freezing drizzle, which is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 10 a.m. Tuesday (May 16).

Hazards include freezing fog, visibility of less than a mile, winds from the northeast at about 10 mph and freezing drizzle. The forecast calls for accumulations of up to one quarter inch of ice.

Avoid travel to the summits until conditions improve. Road closures will be possible. If you must travel to the area, use extreme caution when driving or walking due to slippery roads and limited visibilities.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (May 16).

Surf is forecast to be in the 6-8 foot range on east facing shores.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for the Alenuihaha Channel, the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Tuesday (May 16).

Winds are forecast to be from the east at 20-30 knots with seas 7-10 feet.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



