MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Caroline L. Nabarro, a 46-year-old from Honomu, who has been reported as missing. Nabarro is a Caucasian-Asian mix, 5 feet tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and 3/4 length denim capri pants.

Nabarro was last seen at about 2 a.m. Saturday (May 13) in Honomu at her residence. Nabarro has a condition that requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

