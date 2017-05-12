 

   

Man shot in head during early morning Hilo shooting

Posted on May 12, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in Hilo. At about 1:55 a.m. this morning (May 12), South Hilo patrol officer’s responded to a report of a male party with a gunshot wound at an address on Hinano Street.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old male of the same Hinano Street address. The victim appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his head and was unresponsive. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting and ask anyone with information to please call police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or Detective B.J. Sagon at 961-2375, both of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


May 12, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

