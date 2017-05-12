MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in Hilo. At about 1:55 a.m. this morning (May 12), South Hilo patrol officer’s responded to a report of a male party with a gunshot wound at an address on Hinano Street.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old male of the same Hinano Street address. The victim appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his head and was unresponsive. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting and ask anyone with information to please call police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or Detective B.J. Sagon at 961-2375, both of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

