HONOLULU – Effective immediately, the Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB), Department of Health, State of Hawaii, will discontinue mailing courtesy renewal notices to persons with long-term disability parking placards expiring on or after July 31, 2017.

“The administrative cost to print and mail out over 1,500 notices a month was substantial, and as the State recently switched from issuing four-year term placards to six-year term placards, we discovered that a significant number of placard holders do not have a current mailing address on file with us,” said DCAB Executive Director Francine Wai.

The placard expiration date is printed on both sides of a placard and on the identification card issued with the placard. Placard holders are now responsible to check their placard expiration date and submit a renewal application form should they continue to have a qualifying disability. Renewal application forms may be submitted up to 60 days before the expiration date or at any time following the expiration date. The form requires that a physician or an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) certify the applicant’s disability. The form is available online at health.hawaii.gov/dcab/parking…, at all County Satellite City Halls and DMV offices, the Hawaii County Office on Aging, or by calling DCAB at (808) 586-8121. There is no charge for renewal of a long-term (blue-colored) disability parking placard.

Placard renewals are processed by mail only. Therefore, completed renewal application forms must be mailed to: DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801.

