The Department of Parks & Recreation announces the indefinite closure of the paved parking lot at La‘aloa Beach Park (directly adjacent to Magic Sands Beach Park) in Kailua-Kona, effective Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Park patrons are asked to use alternate parking along Ali‘i Drive or at Kipapa Park, which is located directly across the street from Magic Sands Beach Park. The accessible parking stall near the restrooms at Magic Sands Beach Park will remain open for public use.

The parking lot’s closure is necessary, to honor commitments the County agreed to with the Hawai‘i Island Burial Council, State Historic Preservation Division, cultural and lineal descendants, and cultural practitioners in respect of and in furtherance of the preservation of Haukālua heiau and several other culturally significant sites located on the property.

The Department is developing a plan to modify the existing parking lot in a manner that is culturally sensitive; the Department anticipates the opening of the reconfigured and reduced-capacity parking lot in approximately 18 months.

The Department apologizes for this inconvenience, and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation as we move forward to preserve and protect this exceptional cultural treasure.

For more information about the parking lot closure, please call Charmaine Kamaka at 961-8311.

