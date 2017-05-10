MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in the location of three fugitives wanted on various warrants. These individuals have no known connection to each other, however all have ties to the Puna District. One of them is being sought for questioning in other unrelated crimes.

31-year-old Harold Smith, of Pāhoa, is described as 5-foot-11, 320 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

28-year-old William Whitehouse, of Mt. View, is described as 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

33-year-old Soren Wills, of Pāhoa, is described as 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on these individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pāhoa Police Station at 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

