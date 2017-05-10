MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are searching for a 42-year-old Kailua-Kona woman who was reported missing.

Holly Brough was last seen on Alii Drive in March 2017. She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-1, 125 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

