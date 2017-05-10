http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017-05-10-Fiber-Optics.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

This is a Civil Defense message for May 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Hawaiian Telcom reports a fiber optic break in the area of Hwy 190 and Hwy 200 (Daniel K. Inouye junction). Communications will be affected along the western portion of the island from Ka‘u through Kona.

If you are unable to access the counties 911 system and require medical, fire or police please use the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or go directly to your nearest police or fire station for assistance.

Crews are on scene to repair the break.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Note that this disruption of service also affects cellphone customers as the network also serves to provide connectivity to cellphone towers.

