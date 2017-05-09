MEDIA RELEASE

Police Week festivities on Hawaiʻi Island will be held next week (May 14-20).

Police Week is a nationally recognized week of activities in support of police work and in recognition of officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed every May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls in as National Police Week. In Hawaiʻi County, Police Week activities this year are scheduled from Monday, May 15, to Friday, May 19.

The public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies on Monday, May 15th, 10:00 a.m., at the Hilo police station and Tuesday, May 16th, 10:00 a.m. at the Kona police station. Both ceremonies include pre-ceremony entertainment and a tribute to Hawaiʻi County officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Police will pay tribute to Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918, Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936, Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990, Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997, and Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999.

During Police Week, station tours for all districts will be offered to the public. Station tours at the Hilo Police station will be on Wednesday, May 17th, with tours being held at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Call Officer Van Reyes at 961-2264, to schedule an appointment.

