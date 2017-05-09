MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are continuing the investigation of an assault that occurred in Keaʻau on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

At about 12:15 p.m. on that date, police responding to the Keaʻau Shopping Center after receiving a report of an assault, found an unresponsive male to be lying on the ground within the parking lot of the shopping center with an apparent injury to his head. An unknown male party was observed to have run to and enter a silver import (possibly Nissan) sedan which fled in the Mauka direction on the Keaʻau Village road.

The suspect is described as a local male, fair to tanned complexion, in his early twenties, short spiked hair, dark colored eyes, between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and unknown type pants, possibly shorts.

Police are releasing a composite drawing of the suspect with hope that someone will recognize the depiction. Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or to contact Detective Todd Pataray at 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo or 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

