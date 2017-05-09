 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of May 1-7, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 1, 2017, through May 7, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 418 DUI arrests compared with 384 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.85 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		4	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	11		102	
Puna    	3		99	
Kaʻū    	0		4	
Kona    	4		184	
South Kohala	0		23	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	18		418

There have been 495 major accidents so far this year compared with 521 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.25 percent.

To date, there were 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 11.11 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


