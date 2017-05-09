MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old Kailua-Kona man who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Anatoliy Y. Borisov is described as being 5-foot-6, about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Borisov is known to do construction and tile work.

He is wanted for numerous bench warrants and is also being sought for questioning in several ongoing investigations.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



