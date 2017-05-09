 

   

Hawaii County Police announce promotions

MEDIA RELEASE

Chief Paul K. Ferreira has announced upcoming promotions of four employees from the rank of police officer to the rank of sergeant/detective

  • Detective Matthew Kaʻaihue, an 18-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, will be assigned to the Area II Juvenile Aid Section in Kona. He is currently assigned to Community Policing in South Hilo.
  • Sergeant Peter Fernandez, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, will be assigned to the Hāmākua District. He is currently assigned to the Area I Vice Section.
  • Sergeant Jason Grouns, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, will be assigned to the Kaʻū District. He is currently working in the Administrative Services Section.
  • Sergeant Duffy Duldulao, a 16-year veteran of the Police Department, will also be assigned to the Kaʻū District. He is now assigned to the Training Section.

The promotions take effect on May 16.


May 9, 2017 / 3:53 pm

 

 

