MEDIA RELEASE
Chief Paul K. Ferreira has announced upcoming promotions of four employees from the rank of police officer to the rank of sergeant/detective
- Detective Matthew Kaʻaihue, an 18-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, will be assigned to the Area II Juvenile Aid Section in Kona. He is currently assigned to Community Policing in South Hilo.
- Sergeant Peter Fernandez, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, will be assigned to the Hāmākua District. He is currently assigned to the Area I Vice Section.
- Sergeant Jason Grouns, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, will be assigned to the Kaʻū District. He is currently working in the Administrative Services Section.
- Sergeant Duffy Duldulao, a 16-year veteran of the Police Department, will also be assigned to the Kaʻū District. He is now assigned to the Training Section.
The promotions take effect on May 16.
Leave a Reply