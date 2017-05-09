 

   

Categorized | News

Garbage truck crash closes Mamalahoa Highway near Daniel K. Inouye Hwy intersection

Posted on May 9, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department reports the closure of one lane (Kona bound) on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190), at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway Intersection in North Kona due to a one vehicle accident.

Motorist are being asked to avoid this location if possible and take alternate routes such as Waikoloa Village Road in Waikoloa and Kaiminani Drive in North Kona. The accident involved a large rubbish truck which scattered rubbish at this location, along with damaging utility pole and wires and causing a fire. The approximate closure of this one lane is expected to be until at least 7:30 p.m. this evening.


May 9, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

