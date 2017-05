MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message. The Department of Information Technology reports that on Saturday (May 6) overhead lines were damaged at Kawaihae Harbor severing power and fiber optic cables. The County Offices of Vehicle Registration and Real Property in West Hawaii are unable to process filings until the lines are repaired.

