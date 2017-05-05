New corrections officers of the Graduates of the 2017 Basic Corrections Recruit Class taking their oath. Graduates of the 2017 Basic Corrections Recruit Class.

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) today welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu. Forty-seven (47) recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 17-01 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

BCRC is a 9-week training that includes 360 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

“As this hard working class embarks on a career of public service, they will soon learn that the task of protecting inmates, staff, visitors and ultimately the community, is a challenging, yet rewarding one,” said Training Sergeant-in-Charge Jesus Benitez. “These men and women now have the knowledge and training to be successful in their new career.”

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. That means, during the final weeks of training, they go into the facility and begin their job with the guidance of their training sergeants.

The 47 graduates have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Oahu Community Correctional Center 12 Women’s Community Correctional Center 12 Halawa Correctional Facility 8 Hawaii Community Correctional Center 6 Maui Community Correctional Center 4 Waiawa Correctional Facility 4 Kauai Community Correctional Center 1

