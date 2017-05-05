MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 24-year-old Hilo man for outstanding bench warrants and in connection with two incidents involving a vehicle that was stolen from Pepeʻekeo early Tuesday morning (May 2).

At 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon (May 4), Harvey Damo Jr. was arrested without incident at a residence in the 1800 block of Kaūmana Drive in Hilo. An off-duty officer was passing by the residence and recognized the stolen car parked on the property. On-duty patrol officers responded to the house and discovered Damo seated inside of the stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday evening (May 3), the day after the car was stolen, the 20-year-old male victim saw his car at a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. As the victim approached the car, which was being driven by Damo, it sped out of the parking lot nearly striking the victim.

Damo was arrested and charged for two counts of contempt of court with his bail set at $2400.

He was also arrested on suspicion of theft and terroristic threatening and is currently being held in the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective George Makua at (808) 961-2272 or via email at George.Makua@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

