From 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday (May 4), the east-bound lane of Hina Lani Street at Kamanu Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists should take a detour through Kaloko Light Industrial Park in Kona. The roadway closure is due to traffic accident reconstruction being conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit’s investigation.

