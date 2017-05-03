MEDIA RELEASE

The public is invited to comment on a proposed Administrative Order of Consent (AOC) mandating that the County of Hawai’i close large capacity community cesspools in Pahala and Na’alehu.

The public will also have the opportunity to comment on the County’s Workplans showing how and when the County intends to close a total of seven large capacity cesspools that are being allegedly operated in violation of a ban that went into effect in 2005.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), through the AOC, has ordered the County to close two large capacity cesspools in Pahala serving approximately 109 private residences in Pahala, as well as three large capacity cesspools serving approximately 163 homes in Na’alehu, and two large capacity cesspools serving the Pahala Elderly Apartments.

According to an EPA Public Notice, the public may provide comments on the matter through May 30, 2017. To submit comments to the EPA, the public should provide with those comments the following information: Provide full name, mailing address, telephone number, email address, the Docket Number (SDWA-UIC-09-2017-0002), and a concise statement of the basis for and relevant facts supporting any comments.

Please contact:

EPA Region IX Enforcement Division

Jelani Shareem (shareem.jelani@epa.gov)

Enforcement Officer

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region IX

75 Hawthorne Street (ENF-3-3)

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 972- 3095

Links to the Administrative Order of Consent and Work Plans can be accessed at:

www.epa.gov/uic/hawaii-cesspoo…

www.epa.gov/uic/matter-county-…

www.epa.gov/uic/consent-agreem…

