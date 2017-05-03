MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are searching for a 39-year-old man from Switzerland who was reported missing.

Francis Chabloz was last seen on Tuesday (May 2) at 10 a.m.. He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, with shaved hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on foot in the vicinity of the 75-5800 block of Kuakini Highway, wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



