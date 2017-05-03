 

   

Gas leak closes Kalanianaole Avenue in Hilo temporarily

UPDATED (7:11 a.m. on 5/3/2017)

The Hawaii Fire Department reports that Kalanianaole Avenue is now open to traffic in both directions. The gas leak has been sealed. Thank you for your patience. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Fire Department reports that Kalanianaole Avenue between Silva Street and Keaa Street is closed at this time due to a gas leak. Traffic is being detoured using Silva Street and Keaa Street. Fire and the Gas Company are on scene. Avoid the area if possible.


