UPDATED (7:11 a.m. on 5/3/2017)

The Hawaii Fire Department reports that Kalanianaole Avenue is now open to traffic in both directions. The gas leak has been sealed. Thank you for your patience. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Fire Department reports that Kalanianaole Avenue between Silva Street and Keaa Street is closed at this time due to a gas leak. Traffic is being detoured using Silva Street and Keaa Street. Fire and the Gas Company are on scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



