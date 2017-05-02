 

   

Police still seek info on shots fired from jeep in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island police are continuing their investigation of shots being fired on February 6, 2017 in a residential neighborhood in Hilo.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Wainaku Street and Ohai Street after reports of multiple gunshots that were fired from a white Jeep. No one was injured in the shooting and the incident has been classified as a reckless endangering case.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2385 or tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g… or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


