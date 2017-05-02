MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon (May 2), within the parking lot of the Keaʻau shopping center.

Responding to a 12:15 p.m. call, officers learned that the victim, a 28-year-old Hilo man, had been punched by an unidentified male, causing the victim to fall and strike his head on the ground. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment and later flown to Oʻahu in critical condition.

Witnesses described the suspect as being a large Hawaiian male believed to be in his mid 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 6-foot, weighing between 250 and 300 pounds with black medium length “spiked” hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a white or blue shirt having a “Volcom” logo. The suspect fled the scene on foot immediately after the incident before getting into a silver colored import sedan. The sedan was last seen heading in the Volcano direction on the Old Volcano Road.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



