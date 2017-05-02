 

   

Police are searching for a Hilo girl reported missing

Kahli Akau

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 14-year-old Hilo girl who was reported missing.
Kahli Akau was last seen in the Waiākea Villas area on March 17, 2017.

She is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


