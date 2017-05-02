 

   

Police are searching for a Hilo boy reported missing

Posted on May 2, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Kupono Beck Jr.

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Hilo boy, who was reported missing.

Kupono Beck Jr. was last seen in Hilo on Tuesday morning ( May 2).

He is described as part-Hawaiian, about 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


May 2, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

