MEDIA RELEASE

Members of the Hawai‘i Army National Guard are scheduled to convoy between Kawaihae Pier and Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), May 3 and 5-6 to participate in training. Convoys are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 3 and 5, and will begin at 8 a.m. and noon May 6, 2017.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. They will be escorted by vans with rotating amber lights and signs that read “Convoy Ahead” or “Convoy Follows,” as appropriate. Each convoy will consist of 10 vehicles and will have 20-minute intervals between them.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474 (cell), or via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



