Honokaa boy is dead after losing control of motorcycle and struck by truck

MEDIA RELEASE

A 15-year-old Honokaʻa boy died following a 1 vehicle crash Monday afternoon (May 1) in Honokaʻa.

He was identified as Aukai Ahuna.

Responding to a 3:01 p.m. call, police determined that a Suzuki dirt bike motorcycle was traveling North on Pikake Street, approaching the Ohia Street intersection when the boy lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown and struck by a 2006 Ford truck.

The boy was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:51 p.m.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year old Honokaʻa man was not injured.

The boy was wearing a helmet and speed appears to be a factor in this investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at 961-8889. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.


