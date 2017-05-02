MEDIA RELEASE

A 66-year-old woman is in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center on Hawaii Island after being medically evacuated by the Coast Guard, Tuesday.

“We are proud of all the crews involved, including that of the Emerald Princess, for their cooperation and work ensuring the passenger received appropriate care,” said Kelvin Morgan, operations unit controller at Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point successfully conducted the hoist of the woman, reportedly suffering from abdominal trauma, at 12:30 p.m., and transported her to awaiting EMS at Hilo International Airport. She was then further transported to Hilo Medical Center.

Watchstanders at JRCC Honolulu received notification from the crew of passenger vessel Emerald Princess at 7:40 p.m., Monday. The vessel was 390 miles southeast of Hawaii Island making 25 mph en route Hilo.

The watchstanders briefed the duty flight surgeon and agreed on a medevac. A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules fixed-wing aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point launched to provide top cover and communications while the Emerald Princess transited toward the islands.

Once within range, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched from Air Station Barbers Point and successfully hoisted the patient 81 miles southeast of Oahu.

Weather on scene was reportedly winds of 12 mph with 6-foot seas.

