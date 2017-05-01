

A time-lapse movie from the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope April 29-May 1, 2017. Images courtesy of University of Arizona/UKIRT

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/20170501-0745-hccd-winterstorm.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio update

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Watch for the summits of Hawaii Island through today. In addition, a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island remains in effect through today. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible, but not imminent.

Although there are no road closures at this time, conditions may change without notice.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding. Be aware of debris, runoff, and ponding of water. Do not cross moving water on roadways, turn around don’t drown. If lightning threatens your area, power outages may occur, and, the safest place to be is indoors.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather



A color enhanced infrared GOES-West satellite time-lapse movie of the Central Pacific April 29-May 1, 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



