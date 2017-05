MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department has reported a road closure in the South Hilo District.

Avoid the Puainako Street Extension also known as Route 2000 in the area of Wilder Road due to fallen trees blocking the entire roadway.

State Highway Crews are responding to the location for tree and debris removal and the roadway is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m.

A suggested alternative route is Kaumana Drive.

