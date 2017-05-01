MEDIA RELEASE

Police are warning the public about scams involving phone calls to Hawaiʻi residents with a claim that they have won a large sum of money, usually over a hundred thousand dollars. The callers claim to be calling from “Publishers Clearing House” or another company and then give instructions to send a money order or other form of payment to pay for award processing fees.

Police are advising that anyone receiving these calls should not disclose personally identifying information, should not send money or other forms of payment, and should not follow any other instructions pertaining to transferring personal finances. Furthermore, legitimate companies do not ask winners to pay a “processing fee” to collect a prize.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



