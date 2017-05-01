MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 24, 2017, through April 30, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 400 DUI arrests compared with 361 during the same period last year, an increase of 10.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 5 91 Puna 1 96 Kaʻū 0 4 Kona 4 180 South Kohala 2 23 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 12 400

There have been 456 major accidents so far this year compared with 484 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.8 percent.

To date, there were 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 9 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

