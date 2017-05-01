MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Puna man wanted on outstanding warrants, and questioning in several ongoing investigations.

Lucas Ryan Rivera, a 24-year old Puna man is being sought on a “No Bail” Probation revocation warrant and another contempt of court warrant, also for questioning regarding two cases of Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle.

On May 01, 2017 at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers arrived at a residence in Hawaiian Acres off “Road F” and “Road 5” seeking to apprehend Rivera who was observed standing outside a Honda sedan which he quickly entered and then reversed at a high rate of speed ramming two unoccupied police vehicles, before fleeing the area. Police have initiated Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Criminal Property Damage, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident investigations.

The vehicle that Rivera was observed fleeing the area in was a 1991 Honda Sedan gray in color which was reported stolen the day prior (April 30, 2017) in Volcano.

Any persons with information regarding Lucas Ryan Rivera are asked to call Officer Roberto Segobia of the Puna District at 965-2716 or the police non-emergency telephone number of 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

