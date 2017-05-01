MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old Honokaʻa man who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Rickie Andaya-Tabucbuc is described as being 5-foot-2, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He is wanted for probation violation warrants and is also being sought for questioning in connection with burglary and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle investigations which occurred in the Kealakekua area.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Detective William Brown of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 326-4646, ext. 228 or via email at William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

