Hawai‘i Electric Light Company announces a partial lane closure along sections of Highway 190 from Ahikawa Street to Makalei Golf Course (31-mile marker) in west Hawai‘i from May 1 to August 31. The closure will allow crews to upgrade transmission lines and equipment to improve system reliability.

Contractors are expected to begin hole digging operations starting today. One lane will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes and encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

