MEDIA RELEASE

After a meeting with the National Council of Senior Citizens, President John F. Kennedy encouraged all Americans to pay tribute to older people across the country by designating May 1963 as Senior Citizens Month. Every president since has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May in support of older Americans. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation changing the name of this observance to Older Americans Month. This month continues to be a time to celebrate the age 65 and older population through ceremonies, events and public recognition.

Population

47.8 million

The number of people age 65 and older in the United States on July 1, 2015. This group accounted for 14.9 percent of the total population. The age 65 and older population grew 1.6 million from 2014. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

98.2 million

The projected population of people age 65 and older in 2060. People in this age group will comprise nearly one in four U.S. residents. Of this number, 19.7 million will be age 85 or older. Source: 2014 National Population Projections, Table 3 www.census.gov/population/proj…

Income and Poverty

$38,515

The median income of households with householders age 65 and older in 2015. Source: Income and Poverty in the United States: 2015, Table 1 www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

8.8%

The percentage of people age 65 and older in poverty in 2015, down from 10.0 percent in 2014. Source: Income and Poverty in the United States: 2015, Table 3 www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

$170,516

The median net worth for householders age 65 and older in 2011. Source: Survey of Income and Program Participation, Net Worth and Asset Ownership of Households: 2011 www.census.gov/topics/income-p…

13.7%

The supplemental poverty rate for those age 65 or older, equating to 6.5 million people in 2015. Excluding Social Security from income would more than triple the poverty rate for this group. Source: The Supplemental Poverty Measure: 2015, Table 2 www.census.gov/library/publica…

Serving Our Nation

9.3 million

The estimated number of U.S. veterans age 65 and older in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table B21001 www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

Jobs

4.6 million

The number of men age 65 and older in the labor force in 2015. There were 3.7 million women age 65 and older in the labor force in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table B23001 www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

5.3 million

The number of full-time, year-round workers age 65 and older with earnings in 2015. Source: Current Population Survey, Historical Income Tables: People, Table P-32 www.census.gov/data/tables/tim…

Business Owners

15.6%

The estimated percentage of business owners in respondent firms with and without paid employees in 2012 who were age 65 and older. Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners, Table SB1200CSCBO08 www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

13.2%

The estimated percentage of women business owners in respondent firms with and without paid employees in 2012 who were age 65 and older. Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners, Table SB1200CSCBO08 www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

Education

82.8%

The percentage of the population age 65 and older in 2015 who had completed high school or higher education. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S1501 www.factfinder.census.gov/bkmk…

25.8%

The percentage of the population age 65 and older in 2015 who had earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S1501 www.factfinder.census.gov/bkmk…

Marital Status and Living Arrangements

57.8%

The percentage of the population age 65 and older in 2016 who are married. Source: Families and Living Arrangements: 2016, Table A1 www.census.gov/hhes/families/d…

24.0%

The percentage of the population age 65 and older in 2016 who are widowed. Source: Families and Living Arrangements: 2016, Table A1 www.census.gov/hhes/families/d…

Computer and Internet Use

35.3 million

The number of responders age 65 and older who reported living in homes with computers in 2015. This is an increase from 2014 (32.9 million). Additionally, 30.9 million accessed the internet through a high-speed internet connection in 2015, up from 28.8 million in 2014. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table B28005 www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

Voting

59.4%

The percentage of citizens age 65 and older who reported casting a ballot in the 2014 elections. Source: Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2014, Table 2 www2.census.gov/programs-surve…

Homeownership

79.5%

The percentage of householders age 65 and older who owned their homes as of fourth quarter 2016. Source: Current Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey, Historical Table 19 www.census.gov/housing/hvs/dat…

Services for the Older Population

4,815

The number of continuing care retirement communities in 2012. These businesses employed 423,627 people and generated $27.6 billion in revenues. In 2007, there were 5,373 such establishments, employing 416,402 people and generating $24.7 billion in revenues. These establishments provide a range of residential and personal care services with on-site nursing care facilities for the elderly and other people who are unable to care for themselves, and the elderly and other people who do not desire to live independently. Individuals live in a variety of residential settings with meals, housekeeping, social, leisure and other services available to assist residents in daily living. Source: 2012 Economic Census Geographic Area Series, Table EC1200CCOMP1

www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

25,964

The number of business establishments providing services for the elderly and people with disabilities in 2012. These businesses employed 901,359 people and generated $34.1 billion in revenues. In 2007, there were 20,433 such establishments, employing 621,545 people and generating $25.3 billion in revenues. These establishments provide nonresidential social assistance services to improve the quality of life for the elderly, persons diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or persons with disabilities. Senior citizens centers are among the establishments in this industry. Source: 2012 Economic Census Geographic Area Series, Table EC1200CCOMP1

www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

Geography

19.4%

The percentage of Florida’s population age 65 and older in 2015, followed by Maine (18.8 percent). Alaska had the lowest percentage (9.9 percent) followed by Utah (10.3 percent). Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/newsroom/press-…

54.8%

The percentage of the population in Sumter, Fla., age 65 and older in 2015, which led all of the nation’s counties. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/newsroom/press-…

118,891

The estimated population of The Villages, Fla., metro area on July 1, 2015. The Villages, a metro area located to the west of the Orlando metro area, was the nation’s fastest-growing metro area between July 1, 2014, and July 1, 2015, with its population increasing by 4.3 percent. The metro area is home to one of the largest age-restricted retirement communities in the world. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates www.census.gov/newsroom/press-…

www.factfinder.census.gov/face…

Centenarians

53,364

The number of people age 100 and older counted by the 2010 Census. In 2010, over half (62.5 percent) of the 53,364 centenarians were age 100 or 101. Source: Centenarians: 2010, Figure 1 www.census.gov/prod/cen2010/re…

20.7

The number of centenarian men in 2010 for every 100 centenarian women. Source: Centenarians: 2010, Page 3 www.census.gov/prod/cen2010/re…

43.5%

The percentage of centenarian men who lived with others in a household in 2010, the most common living arrangement for this group. For their female counterparts, the most common living arrangement was residing in a nursing home (35.2 percent). Source: Centenarians: 2010, Figure 4 www.census.gov/prod/cen2010/re…

3.3

The number of centenarians per 10,000 people in North Dakota in 2010. North Dakota was the only state with more than three centenarians per 10,000 people. Source: Centenarians: 2010, Table 2 www.census.gov/prod/cen2010/re…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



