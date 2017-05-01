MEDIA RELEASE

A 43-year-old Kailua-Kona man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic casualty on Friday evening (April 28) at the intersection of Hinalani Street and Kamanu Street, Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

He has been identified as Elvis Sheppard.

Responding to a 7:36 p.m. call, police determined that a 2016 Honda motorcycle operated by Elvis Sheppard had been traveling east on Hinalani Street when it was involved in a broadside collision with a 2006 Kia four-door sedan operated by 61-year-old Kailua-Kona man who failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle as he executed a left turn (west direction) from Kamanu Street onto Hinalani Street.

Following the collision, the operator of the Kia sedan was un-injured, but Sheppard was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sheppard remained at the Kona Community Hospital thru the evening where he was noted to be in critical condition. Sheppard succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (April 29) where he was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

Police believe that speed and inattention were factors in the crash, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at 326-4646, ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 9th traffic fatality this year compared to ten at this time last year.

